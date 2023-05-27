Indigenous youth take part in RCMP camp at Mount Boucherie Secondary

Mounties will be camping out at Mount Boucherie Secondary School this weekend as a part of the Indigenous Cops program, where roughly 20 students will get a taste of what it’s like to be an RCMP officer in the Okanagan.

“They’ll be going through programs related to physical fitness, team work, some investigative skills, they’ll be given a little bit of exposure to some of our sections and units," said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

"And hopefully over the course of these three, four days they’ll have a bit of an understanding of what the RCMP is like, and that’s the plan, to have a little bit of a connection to community for us and an idea for these kids on what we might do.”

Grade 10 student Mark Mason said he is particularly excited for a police helicopter demo, as well as the K9 unit demonstration.

MBSS Indigenous advocate Nicole Rishaug tells Castanet building relationships between the RCMP and the Indigenous community is a priority.

“Being Indigenous and having that relationship, and mending that relationship between RCMP and Indigenous people is probably one of the most important things that we can do here in Canada," she said.

"Our Indigenous community here also needs to see that we have interested young people that are getting involved with the RCMP, and non-Indigenous kids can see this camp as well. They all want to sign up for next year, so hopefully our group just grows and gets bigger and bigger."

Speaking from experience, Rishaug says the Indigenous RCMP camp is very successful, and that kids walk out a different person than when they walked in.

“I do think that these kiddos will change. I know it’s only three days, but at the end of three days, they are amazing. They learn scheduling, they learn respect, they bond. They typically don’t know each other really well, and now some of them will have lifelong relationships after.”

The RCMP is always looking for new recruits, and the hope is that some of these students will later in life make the leap to depot in Regina.