Water quality notice lifted for most of Rose Valley - Lakeview water system

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has lifted a water quality advisory for most of the Rose Valley - Lakeview water system.

Turbidity in Rose Valley Reservoir has improved, meaning the system-wide water quality advisory that was issued on April 3, can now be rescinded from all areas other than those specific zones where watermain flushing is continuing.

That means the West Kelowna Business Park and Boucherie Centre areas will be under an advisory while water main flushing occurs over the next several weeks.

An interactive map of water service areas is here.

Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for more than one minute, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages, and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water.