Public feedback sought as West Kelowna reviews parks and trails master plans

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Here’s your chance to influence the future development of green space in West Kelowna.

The city is hosting an open house to get public feedback on the Parks Master Plan and Recreational Trails Master Plan on May 30.

The Parks Master Plan was created in 2010. It helped guide projects including the CNR Wharf and Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre. The last time the plan was updated was 2016.

It’s been a decade since West Kelowna’s first Recreational Trails Master Plan was created and a lot has changed since then. Residents are being asked if existing trails work well, where improvements are needed, what priorities should be for the future and how the trails should be managed into the future.

Residents can drop by the open house on May 30 at the West Kelowna Yacht Club from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Municipal staff will be on hand to answer questions, there will be display boards explaining the plans and attendees can complete questionnaires.

Interested parties who aren’t able to attend in person can give feedback and find out more here. Public engagement during this phase of the reviews is open until June 23.

The finalized new master plans are schedule to go back to city council in the fall.