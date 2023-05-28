West Kelowna's Ogden Road to close for a month

Photo: City of West Kelowna Ogden Road

Ogden Road in West Kelowna will be closed for a month starting next week.

Construction crews will start work on Ogden Road to complete the installation of water transmission mains in the Sunnyside neighbourhood to connect to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

From May 30 to June 30, Ogden Road from Boucherie Road to Ourtoland Road will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Traffic accessing Boucherie Road will be detoured via Ourtoland Road to Trevor Drive/Guidi Road/Hudson Road.

The section of Ogden Road will be closed all hours, including evenings and weekends starting on May 30 at 7:00 a.m.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

The city says a temporary road closure is required to allow crews to complete deep excavation work as quickly as possible while ensuring safety of the public.

The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.