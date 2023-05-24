Crash slowing traffic on Bridge Hill in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A crash on Highway 97 just west of the William R. Bennett Bridge in West Kelowna has slowed traffic on Bridge Hill.

It appears four vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

A westbound lane has been blocked by the crash and an ambulance could be seen speeding towards Kelowna with its lights and siren on.

Castanet has reached out to emergency services and will update the story when more information becomes available.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.