Electricity out for 5,600 addresses in West Kelowna, Peachland

Photo: BC Hydro

Electricity is out for most of Peachland and a large part of West Kelowna.

BC Hydro is reporting two outages that impact more than 5,600 addresses that span from rural Summerland to downtown Westbank.

The outage has been blamed on a “wire down. Additional details were not provided by BC Hydro.

A photo sent to the Castanet newsroom shows fire crews at the scene of a downed power line and blown transformer on Ingram Road.

BC Hydro says it has assigned crews to both outages, which took place within three minutes of each other at 5:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more is known.