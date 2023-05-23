West Kelowna Fire Department hosting FireSmart Family Day

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Department

The West Kelowna Fire Department is inviting the community to Fire Smart Family Day on May 27.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Hall No. 31, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway.

The community is invited to engage in fun activities with the goal of learning how to become more fire smart.

Activities include:

Playing games in the kid zone

Meeting Sparky the Fire Dog, Ember the FireSmart Fox, and local firefighters

Getting tips on protecting your home from wildfire

Learning about Emergency Preparedness and the FireSmart program

Spraying a firehose and checking out engines and equipment on display

Enjoying refreshments and hotdogs

Residents are encouraged to support the local food bank and help fill their shelves for summer by bringing a non-perishable food donation and dropping it off at our on-site bin.



To accommodate the event, the City of West Kelowna will close Old Okanagan Highway, between Drought and Apollo Roads, and Apollo Road at Old Okanagan Highway, on May 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Access to all area businesses and residences will be maintained.



Find out more about the local 2023 FireSmart program at westkelownacity.ca/firesmart.