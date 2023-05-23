BC Highway Patrol celebrates the 150th anniversary of the RCMP with safety checks

Photo: BC RCMP Highway Patrol

BC Highway Patrol is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

On Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., BC Highway Patrol invited drivers to celebrate at one of the eight road safety checks on highways throughout the province.

Locally, Mounties welcomed drivers along Highway 97C eastbound at the information booth entering West Kelowna.

Officers wore their high boots, breeches, and stetsons as they chatted with motorists during the checks.

Motorists had the opportunity to spin to win BC Highway Patrol gear, including sunglasses, reflective zipper pulls, key light whistle key chains and more.

Some residents also stopped to take photos with local Mounties in their red serge uniforms.