People spent the night outside a Kelowna sales office Friday night to get first crack at new development

Photo: Kennedy Minogue A person sleeps on a cot in line on Ellis Street Friday night.

A planned West Kelowna development appears to be in high demand, after a handful of people spent Friday night camping out in line to get first dibs at the release of Phase 2 of the project.

The Waterfront at Westrich Bay is a new development that will be located just across the William R. Bennett Bridge, on Okanagan Lake. Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to wrap up in 2025, while Phase 2 is expected to be move-in ready by early 2026.

Those interested in pre-purchasing a Phase 2 unit – which includes condos, bungalows and townhomes – were able to get first crack at it Saturday morning, at Edmonton-based developer Westrich Pacific's sales office on Ellis Street near Leon Avenue.

Kennedy Minogue, Westrich's sales operations manager, said a man showed up from Vancouver at 12:45 p.m. Friday and spent the entire night holding his spot. By 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, about 10 people were lined up.

“It was honestly really, really cool to see because they all were bonding and kind of became friends,” Minogue said.

“And whenever they come out of the office after they got their reservation done, all the people were excited; they were all hugging and cheering for each other.”

Within 37 minutes, Westrich did $37 million in sales, completely selling out of their 52 condo units and selling a handful of townhomes and bungalows. Minogue noted that all the sales that were made required a 5 per cent down payment.

She noted the Phase 2 offerings of the project have very competitive pricing, especially for pre-purchases, which likely contributed to the demand. The development's website says Phase 2 units started at $380,000.

“The price point is very competitive. It's also location, we're right on the beach,” Minogue said. “And then I think the third thing is that it's almost a resort-style ... there's gonna be every amenity you can think of.”

While the condos completely sold out Saturday, there remains townhomes and bungalows available. More information can be found on their website here.

Westrich purchased the 13.1-acre lakefront property last October, under a 125-year pre-paid lease with Westbank First Nation. While the sale price was not publicly released, The Western Investor reported that sources said the price was north of $25 million.