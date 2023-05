Photo: Rodney Saigeon Aurora borealis Friday night from the Okanagan Connector.

There was quite a show on the Okanagan Connector Friday night, as the northern lights lit up the sky.

Photographer Rodney Saigeon snapped several photos of the aurora borealis near the Loon Lake rest stop on the Okanagan Connector.

The bright colours from the phenomenon filled up the clear night sky.

The lights are caused by disturbances in the earth's magnetosphere from solar wind.