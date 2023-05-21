A tree across a line caused a widespread power outage in West Kelowna Sunday morning

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 9:32 a.m.

The lights are back on to thousands of BC Hydro customers on the Westside.

A tree across the line caused a power outage to nearly 3,500 customers in West Kelowna early Sunday morning. It affected homes and businesses south of Cougar Road, east of Brendalee Road and west of Sunnybrae Road.

BC Hydro says crews restored electricity at about 9:00 a.m.

ORIGINAL 6:55 a.m.

Thousands are without power in West Kelowna Sunday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., the outage hit 3,475 homes in West Kelowna, according to BC Hydro.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation at this time.

Crews are attending the outage to repair it, but it's not clear at this time when restoration of power is expected.