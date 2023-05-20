West Kelowna Fire Rescue, COSAR crews head to Bear Creek Provincial Park Saturday for a rescue

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue vehicles, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews and RCMP are at Bear Creek Provincial Park Saturday for a rescue.

One camper, who asked to remain anonymous, told Castanet that three young men headed down into the canyon between the canyon walls and they couldn't get back out.

They said they're concerned with the fast-moving water at the Bear Creek Canyon Waterfalls.

Another hiker reported to Castanet that a few teens were seen jumping one of the lookout fences and scaling down the cliff to the water. Unable to get back up, they were forced to call for rescue.

The public is also being urged to stay away from fast-moving creeks and rivers as the spring melt is underway. Last week, a senior drowned after falling into West Kelowna's Powers Creek — the second fastwater death in the Central Okanagan in a year.

Castanet reached out to RCMP and COSAR for more information, which will be added to the story when it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 1:25 p.m.

Emergency crews are heading to Bear Creek Provincial Park Saturday for a rescue.

A large group of West Kelowna Fire Rescue vehicles, along with their technical rescue crew, are headed to the park, Fire Chief Jason Brolund confirmed.

The nature of the rescue is unknown at this time.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.