West Kelowna has received funds to complete 2017 flood recovery work

Photo: City of West Kelowna Channel bed and banks have eroded to unstable conditions. circa 2021

The City of West Kelowna can finally close the book on damage caused by flooding in 2017.

The city has received $227,000 from the provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program to complete damage repair to Rock Ridge Park that was caused during the historic floods of 2017.

According to a staff report, an unnamed drainage channel flows through a forested area through Rock Ridge Park and across four private properties.

"High flows during the 2017 freshet event dislodged material from the bed and banks throughout the channel and blocked two stormwater culvert crossings," the report states.

"Recovery works restored the function of two blocked stormwater culvert crossings prior to the 2018 freshet.

"The close out report included a hazard assessment that highlighted a residual risk of flooding downstream from a failure of the unstable channel banks that was not addressed with the first phase of recovery works."

The report says recovery work to construct and stabilize the affected portion of the degraded channel bed and banks was added to the city's 2017 flood recovery plan.

The city share of the project is estimated at $303,000.

Flooding in 2017 resulted in 32 separate recovery projects on Smith, McDougall and Powers creeks and another 18 on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

The Rock Ridge Park project is the only outstanding project remaining from the flooding event.

Staff recommend the contract be awarded to Cabin Resources Management.