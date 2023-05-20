West Kelowna making plans to utilize $10.2M infrastructure grant

Photo: Google Street View Grant money could help fund potential expansion of Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre

The City of West Kelowna plans to take its time in deciding how to utilize a $10.212 million grant received earlier this spring from the provincial government.

The one-time Growing Communities Fund grant is part of a provincial commitment to assist municipalities with "one-off costs needed to build required infrastructure and amenities rather than funding ongoing or operational activities."

The city says the funds must be placed into a segregated reserve fund, and must be reported on annually until the fund is fully utilized.

"Tied to the financial reporting, an annual report on work related Housing Needs reports and pre-zoning requirements, as applicable is required," a staff report for Tuesday's council meeting states.

It's expected the funds would be fully utilized within a five year period.

Eligible projects include those around drinking water supply, storm water and solid waste management, childcare, affordable housing, public safety and emergency management, road and sidewalk improvements, transit, park or recreation related amenities.

While council considers various projects, finance staff say they are considering various investment vehicles for appropriate term and interest.

The funds are presently in a daily high-interest investment account.

Council is expected to ask staff to develop a process for use of the money which it will consider at its next strategic priorities workshop in the fall.