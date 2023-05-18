Lightning thought to have started wildfire above Bear Creek Provincial Park

Contributed Mike Faminoff

UPDATE 9:19 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service says lightning is believed to have caused the Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road fire.

Wilson Landing Fire Department and four wildfire service personnel are on currently on site.

"Our crews are going to work on the fire for a little bit longer tonight and then return first thing in the morning."

It says the fire is "spot sized", about 0.009 hectares, and is about 6 km north of West Kelowna.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m.

A wildfire has started along Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road, about five kilometres off Westside Road.

A witness noticed smoke and called in the fire.

Forestry crews are on the way.

Castanet has requested information from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire has now been marked on the government's wildfire dashboard. While the caller to Castanet said the fire was off the Bear Lake Main FSR, the map has the fire marked as closer to Bear Creek Road North. The roads are nearby and run parallel to each other.

Thunderstorms have been moving through the area.

This story will be updated as more is known.

Photo: BCWS

ORIGINAL 8:11 p.m.

A fire appears to have started above Westside Road.

Sources say the fire is near Bear Creek forest service road, approximately "5 kms up from Westside Road."

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.