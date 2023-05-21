Construction to impact Westlake Road

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Drivers in West Kelowna are being warned about construction on Westlake Road starting next week.

The city is connecting water transmission mains in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood to link up to the new Rose Valley water treatment plant.

From May 23 to May 26, crews will complete paving work on Westlake Rd. from Starlight Crescent to Peak Point Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents on Peak Point Drive will experience temporary changes in their commute as paving operations take place. To accommodate the paving process, a detour route will be established, guiding residents north on Westlake Road towards Horizon Drive.

Once the paving work is finished, Peak Point Drive residents can expect a new traffic pattern. A single-lane alternating traffic system will be implemented from Peak Point Drive to West Kelowna Road, ensuring a smooth flow of vehicles in the area.

While this section undergoes construction, attention will shift to Westlake Road, stretching from West Kelowna Road to Parkinson Road. During this phase, the work area will remain accessible to vehicles during evenings, weekends, and holidays.

It is anticipated that Westlake Road will reopen for through traffic in June.

Motorists are asked to slow down and keep an eye out for workers.