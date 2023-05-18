Spray park opens for season in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna's spray park opens for the season on Friday.

Located at Westbank Centre Park, it is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. throughout the summer.

The spray park offers 20 motion-activated pieces of equipment, including geysers, hoops, shower towers, and water cannons. Admission is free.

Also this long weekend, the city is presenting the third annual Peruse the Parks scavenger hunt. Participants are encouraged to explore the city's 139 parks and discover hidden symbols. By downloading a score card, friends and families can engage in friendly competition while exploring the beautiful outdoor spaces West Kelowna has to offer.