Music, food and more at free event Saturday in West Kelowna

Photo: TOTA

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is getting ready to host their final event in their 7 Celebrations: Reconnect in the Thompson Okanagan series, happening in West Kelowna on Saturday, May 20.

7 Celebrations Reconnecting in the Central Okanagan will be a celebration of the Okanagan community and Indigenous culture of the Syilx people at West Kelowna's Memorial Park.

The family friendly event aims to connect attendees through song, dance, storytelling, and a celebration of local food, products and businesses. Highlights of the event are set to include a Kids Zone, along with many live performances from Indigenous storytellers and drummers.

Canadian Jazz singer KINGA will be in attendance, as well as folk musician Dan Tait, the Kelowna Bhangra Academy, Reggae artist GoldMynd, Indie rock band Gary Saturday, Juno Award Nominated band The Oot n' Oots family act, Rock Steady Classic Rock Tribute Band, with country group The Prairie States closing the night.

TOTA says this is a perfect opportunity to get to know one of the highlights of the Central Okanagan, stating that "the region is home to some beautiful landscapes, beaches, hillsides, orchards, wineries and mountains. It is renowned for its incredible food and wine culture, outdoor recreation, and the Syilx people’s rich history that has been passed down through the generations by way of ancient oral stories. There are many diverse communities in the Central Okanagan, all with unique people, cultures, stories and traditions to be celebrated in an unforgettable day of reconnection."

The event is open to the public and runs from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and will be hosted by TOTA, Canadian Heritage Fund, Visit Westside and the Sncewips Heritage Museum.