West Kelowna seeking feedback on parks and trails

Photo: Contributed

The City of West Kelowna wants to hear your thoughts on its parks and recreational trails.



The city wants your input to help decide how to invest in the parks and recreational trail systems for the next five years and beyond.



Residents are invited to take a look online anytime until June 23.

Visit OurWK.ca to check out the project pages and view the display boards.



Residents can also stop by Municipal Hall at 2760 Cameron Road to pick up an engagement toolkit.



The community input will help inform draft recommendations for the Parks Master Plan and the Rec Trails Master Plan.

In the Fall, draft plans will be shared with the community for review during the second round of engagement.