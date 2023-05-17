Mountain biker injured on West Kelowna's Smith Creek trail Wednesday

Photo: Google Maps Smith Creek Road

A mountain biker was injured in West Kelowna's Smith Creek trails network Wednesday morning.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the area up Smith Creek Road to assist paramedics after the call came in just before noon.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund says firefighters walked up the trail a ways and located the injured biker, but the biker was able to walk down to the parking area on their own and seek treatment from paramedics.

The extent of the biker's injuries are not known.

Brolund said they are very familiar with the Smith Creek trails.

“It is a regular source of calls for us, it's a very active area in terms of mountain biking,” Brolund said. “Many of our firefighters are also active mountain bikers as well, so they know the trails very well.

“Over the years we've collected and been equipped with all the right things we need in order to respond up there.”