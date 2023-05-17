Developer of townhouse project in Shannon Lake told to try again

Photo: DiStefano Jaud Architecture

Residents in the Sundance Drive area of West Kelowna have issues with a proposed hillside development in their neighbourhood.

Turns out, they're not alone.

City staff recommended council push pause on issuing a development permit for the 58-unit townhouse development proposed by Fraser Valley developer Gatehouse until several issues are resolved.

Council agreed, unanimously postponing a decision, mainly over safety reasons.

There were concerns specific to laneway access on Ensign Lane and Ensign Quay Lane.

Council had specific concerns about a variance reducing the number of loading spaces from four to one as well as the width of the laneway pertaining to both garbage collection and snow removal.

There were also concerns about two blind corners council felt needed to be addressed.

"There's a lot to figure out here. We are quite a ways away from being able to as a council, in my opinion, to approve this in the state it's at," said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

"The fact that presently the access agreement off the lane...those units are irrelevant because there is no access."

Coun. Rick deJong said the property will be developed at some point, but what that looks like is the question.

"I think it is a bit premature to move this along. There are a lot of questions to be answered, most of them dealing with safety" said deJong.

There's no time frame as to when the developer will come back with resolutions to the several issues raised by staff and council.