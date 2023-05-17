Trail in Goats Peak Regional Park to close on weekdays for maintenance

Photo: Colin Dacre Goat's Peak Regional Park.

The Mountain Goat Trail in Goats Peak Regional Park will be closed on weekdays for trail improvements until June 2.

According to the RDCO, the trail will be closed Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors can access the trail on weekday evenings and all day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Trail improvements for the Mountain Goat Trail will include general trail maintenance, restoration along the summit trail and new wooden crib steps for hiking.

There may be barricades in place, so visitors are being asked to respect the area and listen to the closure signs that will be posted and be aware of any vehicles and workers on site.

While the Mountain Goat Trail will be closed, visitors are welcome to use the Sagebush Trail, which is open to the public with its usual hours.