Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP has located the missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared last Friday, May 12, 2023.

"The Kelowna RCMP thank the public for their assistance in finding the 13-year-old teen that was missing in West Kelowna. He has been found safely," states a news release from RCMP.

This was the second time in a month that this boy has gone missing.