Westbank First Nation has 23 new rental units thanks to development partnership

Photo: Ntityix Development Corporation

Hungerford Properties and Ntityix Development Corporation became development partners last November.

Last week they introduced their first project on Westbank First Nation land—a three-building townhouse development at 700 Spland Rd. that features 23 units that are now available for rent.

“Both parties had a shared vision of creating high quality housing that would benefit the community,” Hungerford Properties partner Andrew Hungerford said in a press release. “As the project comes to a completion, we are thrilled with gratitude for its success. It has exceeded our expectations.”

Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie and councillors Andrea Alexander and Jordan Coble turned out to last week’s open house, which began with a ceremony led by an elder and also included traditional drumming. Both parties pointed out the partnership was established on shared values and goals for the Westbank First Nation community.

“This partnership goes beyond the physical buildings and the units themselves,” Hungerford Properties partner Michael Hungerford said. “By working together, Hungerford, Ntityix and Kilawna Builders have created a model of respectful collaboration and partnership that can inspire others to follow the same approach.”

Hungerford Properties and Ntityix Development Corporation are currently in discussions to add a second phase to the project, which would add 50 rental homes to the development.