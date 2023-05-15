Evening closure of Boucherie Road for spring maintenance

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Crews will close West Kelowna's Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart Roads on Wednesday evening conduct spring maintenance.

The closure will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Crews will clean catch basins and medians, fix irrigation lines, mow, trim and weed, repair potholes and

sweep streets and sidewalks.



Motorists are being asked to use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart as a detour route.

Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses and transit users.