RCMP ask for help finding missing 13 year old in West Kelowna

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Gauge Estabrook of West Kelowna.

Gauge was last seen in West Kelowna on Friday, May 12, just after noon.

He is described as Caucasian with blonde and brown hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-two and weighs 120 pounds.

This is the second time Gauge has gone missing this month.

RCMP alerted the public to his disappearance back on May 5. He was found a few days later.

If you have any information that may help locate him, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference Kelowna file 2023-25647.