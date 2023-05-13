West Kelowna drowning victim was prominent community member

Photo: Elaine Hughes-Games

The woman who died after falling into West Kelowna’s Powers Creek last week has left a large hole in the community, after spending nearly all of her 68 years in the Central Okanagan.

Elaine Hughes-Games fell into the creek and drowned while she was hiking with a friend at Glen Canyon Regional Park on Thursday. Police said she was taking a photo on a rock when she slipped in.

Elaine was a renowned potter and president of the Okanagan Potters Association. She was a regular vendor at the Kelowna Farmer’s Market until this year and had just survived cancer. Her long-time friend Gloria Harrold spoke to Castanet just before attending Saturday's market, where many will be missing Elaine.

Gloria said once you were a friend of Elaine's, you were a friend for life.

“She has one friend that was on Vancouver Island who was isolated even before COVID and she either called or emailed her every single day during the lockdowns,” Gloria said. “She would send her photos almost every day.”

Elaine's husband passed away about 10 years ago, and Elaine lived very independently until her death.

In addition to a lifetime of pottery, Elaine was also a talented gardener and had previously owned a gardening business with her sister. Gloria said Elaine would help her with her own garden over the years, “working circles” around Gloria.

“It hit me when I had to start planting the things that she would have done for me in the rock wall, that's when it got me because I had to do it,” Gloria said. “And she could have done it in half an hour and took me over an hour.

“She's so intense, she can't just do something halfway. She had to master it, she had to know every nuance about it ... I don't know when she ever slept, I don't actually think she slept.”

Elaine founded the Westbank pottery studio with Gillian Paynter in 1984 and helped operate it for a decade, according to the Westbank Museum.

Gloria says Elaine was very compassionate and community oriented, volunteering at the Kelowna Community Theatre, serving drinks to those attending countless shows over the years. She served on the board of Peachland's Parrot Island – a sanctuary for abandoned and abused exotic birds – and was a member of the Anglian Church.

She remained very active all her life, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter months and volunteering with local nordic events.

She was a member of the prominent Hughes-Games family, being the daughter of Art Hughes-Games – the driving force behind the Rotary Marsh Park. The Hughes-Games house at 2094 Abbott Street is on the City of Kelowna’s heritage registry.

“A lot of people will know her name,” Gloria said. “She's lived in the Okanagan her whole life ... her whole family's from the Okanagan.”

– with files from Colin Dacre