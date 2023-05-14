Pavement condition of West Kelowna roads deteriorating quickly

Photo: Tetra Tech Canada Shannon Lake Road 2015 (left) and 2022

West Kelowna's road network has deteriorated since 2015, and a new report suggests the city will need to spend $2.5 million a year just to maintain the current condition.

A report prepared by Tetra Tech Canada shows the city's Pavement Condition Index, which rates the conditions of road networks on a 0 to 100 scale is 71, putting it at the bottom of the fair category. The rating was 80 in 2015.

According to the report road conditions are deteriorating across the network but quicker along the arterial network.

Shannon Lake Road, which had a rating of 70 or satisfactory in 2015 has fallen to 22 or very poor during the last update in 2022.

Overall, 23 per cent of the city's road network is rated as good while 39 per cent comes in at poor or very poor. Only 10 per cent of the arterial network is rated as good with 49 per cent in poor or very poor condition.

The city's pavement management plan recommends $2.5 million in funding to maintain the current roadway condition over the next 20 years.

A budget of $1.2 million has been approved for the 2023 road rehabilitation program with a further $2.4 million per year for the next nine years.

The city also needs to find an additional $200,000 per year to upgrade rural chip-sealed roads.