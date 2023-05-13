City staff skeptical about Shannon Lake townhome development

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna city staff are recommending the brakes be pumped on a proposed townhouse development in Shannon Lake until the developer can deal with traffic concerns.

Gatehouse Developments Inc. wants to build a 58-unit townhouse development on a hillside piece of land between Sundance Drive, Ensign Quay Lane and Ensign Lane. Twenty of the units would front Sundance Drive with 38 units on Ensign Quay Lane and Ensign Lane.

The development would require a total of seven zoning variances for things like setbacks, parking, retaining wall height and vehicle turnarounds.

“While staff are generally supportive of the additional housing units, form and character, building materials and many of the variances, individually, there are concerns with the collective impacts of the variances related to off-street parking and circulation,” said city planner Jayden Riley in a report to council.

“When considered collectively, their anticipated impact creates a situation that may compromise the safety and circulation of site traffic and visitors to the site, as well as service and emergency vehicles, particularly on Ensign Lane.”

City staff are recommending council hold off on granting a development permit until the proposal is altered to meet certain conditions, including securing vehicle turnaround space, dedicated snowbank placement, reallocation of visitor parking and improved safety around vehicle movement on the hillside lot.

Those concerns were raised by an area household in a letter to the city opposing the development.

“We believe the situation of the resulting reduced parking, loading and visitor parking for the new properties should be considered a non-starter, as there is already insufficient space for parked vehicles on Ensign Quay Lane and Ensign Lane, with a width of under 17 feet,” said Sharon and Robert Jones.

City council will discuss the proposal on Tuesday.