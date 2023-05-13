Man who beat elderly mother and left her for dead denied statutory release

Photo: Facebook - Kevin Barrettt

A West Kelowna man who brutally attacked his elderly mother and left her for dead on the side of a logging road will remain in custody until the end of his sentence in August 2024, after he was denied statutory release last month.

Kevin Barrett, 64, pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of his 79-year-old mother in January 2021, midway through his trial. While he was originally charged with attempted murder, the Crown stayed that charge. He was sentenced to six years of incarceration, but with enhanced credit for time served, he was left with about three and a half years left to serve.

Most offenders are automatically released from custody after serving two-thirds of their sentence, and they'll serve out the remainder of their sentence in the community under a number of conditions. The Parole Board of Canada can block a statutory release if they determine an offender is likely to commit an offence causing death or serious injury.

While Barrett was up for statutory release earlier this year, the Parole Board ultimately determined he would be likely prove dangerous to the public if released early and ordered his further detention.

Barrett's attack on 79-year-old Eleanor Holmes occurred on April 29, 2019, after she refused to let him drive her car, as he didn't have a licence.

Barrett punched Holmes, hit her with a wrench, pulled out her hair, bit her, strangled her with a seatbelt and threatened to kill her. He drove her 15 kilometres up Hidden Creek Forest Service Road and rolled her body over an embankment, leaving her for dead. He then used her credit card to buy alcohol and an ice cream.

Holmes managed to crawl up the embankment and was found by a passing couple a few hours later.

During Barrett's sentencing, Justice Steven Wilson said Holmes' decision to “play dead” likely saved her life.

“This was a cowardly, unprovoked, surprise attack on a frail, elderly woman,” Justice Wilson said. “The victim is his mother and one of our basic social values is to take care of our elderly parents who cared for us.”

Barrett has been diagnosed with borderline personality and narcissistic personality disorder, schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, and the Parole Board stated in its recent decision that he has a history that reflects “persistent lack of self-control, anger, over-reaction and violence that you have either not been able to or not been willing to manage.”

An October 2022 psychological assessment found his risk for violence is “moderate-high” and he has a high risk for violence toward an intimate partner or family member.

“[Correctional Service of Canada] states you have shown no motivation to address the root causes of your violence,” the Parole Board states. “CSC believes you have a limited understanding of your risk factors, disagree with your mental health diagnosis, do not believe you have a substance abuse issue and do not believe you are a violent person.”

During the Parole Board hearing, the board noted Barrett's thinking was “somewhat scattered” and his answers to the Board were “not always related to the questions posed.”

The Board noted he appeared to deflect some responsibility for the attack on his mother.

“It appeared you did not fully comprehend how seriously this 80-year-old lady was harmed by your violent actions,” the Board states. “You referenced a ‘made up story' but the Board was not clear about to what you were referring.”

Ultimately, the Board ruled Barrett is “likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person” if he's released prior to the expiration of his sentence, and they ordered his further detention.