Local Grade 10 student organizing walk for mental health fundraiser

A local Grade 10 student is looking to raise awareness about the mental health options young people have in the community through a fundraising walk later this month.

The five-kilometre Walk for Mental Health will be held at Mount Boucherie Secondary School on May 30, and funds raised will go to the Foundry – a local organization operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association that provides a range of support services for people aged 12 to 24.

The fundraiser is open to both students of the school along with anyone in the community who'd like to show their support.

Delaney Neukomm, a Grade 10 student at Mount Boucherie, has been planning the inaugural event for the past two months.

“I think we can improve a lot on mental health, especially in our school and community, so we've chosen the Foundry because of their mental health resources,” Neukomm said. “I think a lot of students don't know they're available and it's an option for them, so I just really wanted to highlight that.”

This is the first time Neukomm has ever organized something like this, but the leadership student recognized a need for spreading awareness of the resources available to fellow students.

In addition to the walk in the morning, there'll be food trucks, inflatables, a slip and slide and a variety of other games held at the school. A representative from the Foundry will also speak at the event about the services they provide.

“I think it's a great way to take breaks, because a key thing about mental health is you need to be able to take time for yourself," Neukomm said. "So to have a day like this where you can go out, enjoy yourself and jump on an inflatable, I think it's a really great way to incorporate that into our school and the community."

Neukomm has set a fundraising goal of $10,000 for the event. A minimum donation of $10 is required to participate in the event, but those not participating can also donate online.

Registration for the walk can be found here, while the donation page is found here. On the donation page, scroll to “Mount Boucherie Secondary” on the fund destination tab, click “Not a Tribute Gift” in Tribute Information, and write “Walk for Mental Health” in the message box.