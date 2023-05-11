Woman drowns after being swept into Okanagan Lake by Powers Creek

Photo: Brayden Ursel A possible drowning victim being loaded into an ambulance in West Kelowna on Thursday.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

Police say a woman who was swept into Okanagan Lake by Powers Creek Thursday morning has died.

RCMP said they were called to Glen Canyon Regional Park at about 10 a.m. for a report of a woman who had fallen into the fast-moving waters of the creek.

Police initially said the victim was 74, but have now revised that to 68.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after being pulled from the lake by a bystander and officer in a boat.

“This was a tragedy that will affect many and we are grateful for the quick response from our RCMP officers and the West Kelowna Fire Department who risked their lives to locate the female quickly. Our hearts are with the family of this woman,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The BC Coroners Service is now taking over the file, police said.

ORIGINAL 11:30 a.m.

A elderly woman is in critical condition after being swept out into Okanagan Lake by West Kelowna's Powers Creek.

Authorities say a 74-year-old West Kelowna woman was taking pictures of the creek while standing on a rock when she slipped and fell into the fast-moving water.

The senior was swept one kilometre down the creek and out into Okanagan Lake, where a bystander with a boat offered his boat to police to help in the search. The bystander and an officer found the woman floating, face down in the water.

“Thank goodness that someone was there to help us because we did not have a boat at the immediate time, we were able to locate her in the lake and bring her to shore," said Sgt. Greg Woodcox.

Police had also been scouring the creek due to concerns the woman could have been hung up on debris in the fast moving water.

Emergency crews pulled her out of the water and onto a stretcher at about 11:15 a.m. where they were seen performing CPR before loading her into an ambulance. Woodcox said the woman was missing in the water for 25-30 minutes before being found. Police took less than a minute to respond to the initial call, he added.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Powers Creek enters Okanagan Lake near the West Kelowna Yacht Club at Powers Point.

Okanagan creeks and rivers are currently running high due to the spring snowmelt. Woodcox is urging people to stay away from fast moving water.

"If anything happens, you fall into the waterway when its moving that fast, you are going to end up downstream, underwater and likely are going to die."

"Stay away from the water, if you don't have a floatation device (lifejacket), there is no reason to be near it."