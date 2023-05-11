A refurbished West Kelowna city hall will include a daycare for 80 children

Photo: Wayne Moore Mayor Gord Milsom

The City of West Kelowna has received grant funding from the provincial government for much needed daycare spaces.

During his state of the city address to the Greater Westside Board of Trade Wednesday morning, Mayor Gord Milsom announced the city has received $3 million from the province to create daycare space as part of the refurbishment of the current city hall.

Once the new city hall is complete late this year the city will begin returning the current facility back into the Boucherie Centre.

"That $3 million will go towards renovations of our current administration officer," says Milsom.

"As we return the administration officer back to the community as a community hall, now we have space and more money to allow for space for childcare."

Milsom says space for up to 80 kids will be created.

During his wide-ranging address focusing on council's priorities for the next four years, Milsom touched on construction of the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, the Highway 97 downtown couplet and transportation, housing, public safety and other topics.

Milsom took the opportunity to again thank residents for their patience in dealing with water quality issues while the project encountered delays.

"Really, the hold up had to do with COVID...one of those issues a shortage of labour.

"The contractors had a hard time finding people to work and fully employing the site. Also, the supply chain issues."

Milsom acknowledged a large piece of equipment was mistakenly shipped from a manufacturer in Sweden to North Korea instead of West Kelowna.

That equipment has now made its way to the treatment plant construction site.

The water treatment plan was supposed to be complete this spring. But, despite the issues and the delays, Milson says the $75 million project remains on budget.

He expects the new city hall/library building adjacent to the Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre will open in November, shortly after the treatment plant.

On progress on the downtown highway couplet, Milson reaffirmed the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has included removal of the couplet as part of its Central Okanagan Transportation Plan.

"This is great news from an economic development point of view and from a quality of life point of view," said Milsom.

Bringing Main Street back to a more walkable environment, a cleaner environment. I believe it's important for the health of our downtown."

He says the city will continue to lobby the province for both removal of the couplet in downtown Westbank and improvements to Highway 97 itself. Milson did acknowledge the couplet's removal is still many years down the road.

In terms of housing, Milson says the city is preparing for 10,000 to 20,000 new residents by 2040 meaning about 8,000 more housing units will need to be constructed in the next 20 years.

He says in anticipation of the influx, the city is preparing a preferred growth concept within the new 2040 Official Community Plan.

That will include higher density within the urban centre of downtown Westbank and the city's neighbourhood centres.

"In Westbank Centre we are considering density between six and 12 storeys depending on which sector of the Westbank Centre they are.

"We are looking at higher density in our five neighbourhood centres. In addition, infill in our traditional neighbourhoods...secondary suites and carriage homes and perhaps smaller lots."

Milsom also said the city will continue to encourage more mixed-use residential and commercial developments within the neighbourhood cores.

He also indicated council will soon need to look at an expansion of the Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre. He says there is a desire within the community to see the facility expand.

That project is still several years away.