Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

A water quality advisory has been issued for residents on the West Kelowna Estates water system.

The advisory has been issued due to freshet-related turbidity in Okanagan Lake.

Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages, and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Bring clean bottles for filling.

An interactive map of West Kelowna water systems and related advisories is here.