Plans to install sidewalks and cycling lane on West Kelowna road delayed

Photo: Contributed Police at the scene of a collision on Horizon Drive in 2022.

Work to add sidewalks and a cycling lane along West Kelowna's Horizon Drive won’t be starting this year, after all.

A report going to West Kelowna city council Tuesday says the project will be delayed until 2024. Work on the Horizon Drive Pedestrian Improvement project was initially scheduled to begin this year.

The city put the project out to tender in March and only received one bid, from Copcan Holdings Limited, totaling more than $3.07 million. That’s well above the pre-tender estimate of $1.84 million. The tender included approximately half of the improvements on Horizon Drive and an apron for Fire Station 31.

The report to council also notes that three other projects are either underway or planned in the area that will significantly impact traffic in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

The city is constructing the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant transmissions mains on Westlake Road and Parkinson Road, a developer is completing frontage works on Westside Road, between Old Ferry Wharf Road and Bear Creek Road South, and BC Hydro is planning on improving its distribution system on Westlake Road between Stevens Road and Starlight Crescent.

Due to traffic impacts in the surrounding local transportation network and available funding, the city has cancelled the tender and will reissue it in the winter of 2024.

“City staff will prepare 2024 budget requests based on the consultant’s opinion of probable costs to complete the entire Horizon Drive pedestrian improvements and the Fire Station 31 apron. The works are planned to be tendered in January, pending support of the Early Approval items in the 2024 Budget, and constructed in the spring/summer of 2024,” said the report.

The improvements for Horizon Drive would include the installation of sidewalks and a bike lane from Olympus Way through Covington Crescent, connecting to the existing sidewalk fronting 2024 Horizon Drive. The project was planned to be constructed over two years and includes a storm drainage system with curb and gutter on one side of the road.

Horizon Drive has been the scene of a number of collisions in recent years, including the death of a cyclist in 2023 and a fatal single vehicle collision between Aurora Heights and Olympus Way in 2022.