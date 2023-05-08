Large solar farm proposed near Okanagan Connector

Photo: Aspen BC Solar Project Limited Partnership A solar power generating facility is being proposed on 335 hectares southeast of Merritt near the Okanagan Connector.

A large solar power installation is being proposed for an area southeast of Merritt, off the Okanagan Connector near Loon Lake.

An initial project description and engagement plan for the Aspen Solar and Energy Storage Project was approved by the BC Environmental Assessment Office on May 2.

Aspen Solar is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Solutions Inc. and has an agreement-in-principle with the Lower Nicola Indian Band to form a partnership to construct, operate, and maintain the generating system on 335 hectares of land within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The annual generating capacity of the project would be 203 gigawatt-hours, powering up to 20,000 homes. Overhead transmission lines would connect the generating facility to an existing BC Hydro transmission line. The project would also require upgrades to existing roads or construction of new access roads.

If given the green light, construction of the solar installation would take approximately one year. It would have an estimated operational life of 40 years.

The next step in the process is early engagement.

The partnership must now reach out to Indigenous nations, the public, and other related parties. The plans have been posted to the Environment Assessment Office (EAO) Project Information Centre, and a 30-day public comment period must be held within 90 days of the May 2nd order.