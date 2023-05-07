Freshet prompts water quality advisory for Rose Valley-Sunnyside/Pritchard

Photo: City of West Kelowna A water quality advisory was issued Sunday for the Rose Valley-Sunnyside/Pritchard water system.

The freshet is muddying the waters of Okanagan Lake, and it has prompted a water quality advisory for part of West Kelowna.

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, issued a water quality advisory for the Rose Valley-Sunnyside/Pritchard system on Sunday afternoon and until further notice.

A previously issued water quality advisory remains in effect for the Rose Valley-Lakeview system. You can find the latest updates here.

Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek alternative, safe sources for drinking, preparing food and beverages, washing fruits, vegetables, and dishes, and for brushing teeth.

The bulk filling station is open at the corner of Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road. Bring clean bottles for filling.

The freshet has caused increased turbidity in the lake. Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria and other microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the water, interfering with the disinfection process.

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is scheduled to open later this year. It's intended to provide multi-barrier treatment and safe, clean drinking water to the Rose Valley – Lakeview, Sunnyside/Pritchard, and West Kelowna Estates Systems.

The project was slated for completion this spring, but the city confirmed to Castanet in February that it would likely not be done until the fall.