West Kelowna teen missing since Wednesday has been found

Photo: RCMP

A young teenage boy who was last seen Wednesday was found late Saturday night, after several days of searching.

Police reached out to the public Friday night, asking for help in finding 13-year-old Gauge Estabrooks. The teen had failed to return home Wednesday night and hadn't been seen since.

Sunday morning, Cpl. Judith Bertrand of the West Kelowna RCMP says Estabrooks was located safe late Saturday night.

Cpl. Bertrand says Estabrooks was found “thanks to the all the tips” police received since Friday.