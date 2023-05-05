RCMP asking for public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy from West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old from West Kelowna, who was last seen on Wednesday.

Police said Gauge Estabrooks failed to return home that night.

The young teen is described as a Caucasian male, standing around 5’02” (158cm) with a slim build and short sandy blonde/brown hair.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Estabrooks, they are asking the public to keep a watchful eye out for him.

“Gauge was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black pants, grey skate shoes and carrying a grey/black backpack,” Corporal Judith Bertrand from the West Kelowna RCMP said in the news release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Estabrooks is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).