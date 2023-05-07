Short-term rentals contributing to lack of available housing in West Kelowna

Photo: pixabay

A one-year review of West Kelowna's short-term rental program underscores concerns some on city council had when agreeing to its implementation.

Short-term accommodations are contributing to the lack of available housing for residents in the city.

Citing the Colliers Housing Needs Report, the vacancy rate in West Kelowna is 1.7 per cent.

"The Colliers report states that with a significant proportion of the renter household population living in secondary suites and the secondary rental market, short-term rentals may remove housing from the general rental housing pool and reduce the overall supply of available rental housing in the City of West Kelowna," a staff report indicates.

With an achievable nightly rate of $285 and 69 per cent annual occupancy, the Colliers report indicates a short -term accommodation could gross nearly $6,000 a month, substantially more than the average rent for a one, two or three bedroom accommodation.

To date, the city report says 43 secondary suites were licensed for short term rentals in 2022, a number expected to rise this year.

Despite the effect on the overall housing stock, staff indicate the program has "proven to be successful," despite some areas which may need refinement.

According to the one-year check-in, 100 licenses have been approved as of late last month. And, while there are 782 active listings across all listing platforms, most homeowners advertise on numerous sites for maximum exposure.

Harmari, which manages ad listings for the city, indicates about 260 individual listings are active, meaning an overall compliance of 25 to 35 per cent.

The company has sent nearly 200 first offence letters and 74 second offence letters. Twelve fines have been issued while 70 listings have been deactivated.

As for actual resident complaints, bylaw which investigates those say only 13 were received in 2022.

The main area of concern from staff aside from the impact on the housing stock is the safety of the homes in question.

As many as 80 per cent of homes were found to have smoke detectors deemed to be inadequate or need replacing upon inspection. Many safety measures required as part of the license application process were not complete when inspected.

Staff suggest that portion of the bylaw may need to be reviewed.

Staff also suggest results of the ongoing housing strategy should be reviewed before council considers expanding short-term rentals into other zones of the city.