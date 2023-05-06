West Kelowna murder case proceeds to Supreme Court following preliminary inquiry

Photo: Contributed Police recovered a man's body from Okanagan Lake near the Bennett Bridge on July 29, 2022.

A West Kelowna murder case has been transferred to BC Supreme Court following several days of a preliminary inquiry this past week.

Wyne Zablan was charged with first-degree murder last August after a body was found in Okanagan Lake near Shelter Bay Marina on the afternoon of July 29. The 26-year-old man has remained in custody ever since.

In the days following, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said a vehicle was used to commit the alleged killing, but she didn't provide any further details.

This week, the case was in Kelowna's provincial court for a preliminary inquiry. A preliminary inquiry is held to determine if the Crown's case against an accused is strong enough to proceed to a Supreme Court trial.

Police initially had issues identifying the victim, appealing to the public for help. But by Aug. 2, the RCMP said they'd identified the man.

But police never released the identity of the man, and the indictment filed on August 1, 2022 referred to the victim as a “person unknown."

Information discussed at the preliminary inquiry is covered under a routine publication ban, but the victim's identity and circumstances of the alleged murder are expected to come out at trial.

A trial date has yet to be set, but Zablan is scheduled to make his next court appearance on May 29.