West Kelowna looking at second way in and out of Casa Loma

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna may have found a way to provide a second way out of Casa Loma in case of an emergency.

And if city council agrees to amend the 2023 budget to include the $995,000 necessary to build the pathway, staff will prepare the project for tender.

A second way in and out of the isolated neighbourhood on Okanagan Lake just south of the entrance to the William R. Bennett Bridge has been an issue for residents for years.

It was one of the main reasons residents of the neighbourhood came out in strong opposition to both the Blackmun Bay project and the scaled-down Sol Aqua development.

The only way in and out of Casa Loma right now is via Campbell Road.

Staff, responding to a notice-of-motion brought forward by Mayor Gord Milsom at the previous council meeting, prepared a report on a plan to construct a multi-use path and emergency egress linking Casa Loma with the Lakeview Heights neighbourhood above.

The report says the path has been designed to to be used primarily as a multi-use pathway with some exceptions.

"It has been upgraded to perform as an egress only for passenger vehicles including pickup trucks and other similar vehicles. As an emergency-only egress, it is not designed to accommodate boats, trailers, RV’s or other larger wheelbase vehicles," the report states.

The grades are consistent with roads in the Casa Loma neighbourhood and are below 12 per cent generally, similar to Lucinde and Casa Grande roads.

"West Kelowna Fire Rescue has been fully involved with the design and should there be an emergency need there will be traffic management personnel and equipment to ensure the egress is kept free of obstruction and moving freely."

The project was up for consideration during 2023 budget deliberations, but staff was tasked with providing additional information around funding and timing.

Staff indicate funds have been identified in the infrastructure reserve. As well, a contribution set at 16 per cent of the project from the Sol Aqua developer will help offset the cost.