RCMP seize more than 30,000 packs of illegal cigarettes

Photo: RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP seized a stash of illegal cigarettes, cash and weapons after a recent raid on a Webber Road residence.

Police were called to a home in West Kelowna, Saturday, April 29, 2023 to execute a search warrant following a lengthy investigation.

West Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit along with the assistance from West Kelowna GIS, officers located 3,031 cartons of illegal cigarettes which equals 30,310 packs. Also seized were four pounds of cannabis, several weapons, cash and money-counting machines.

“Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation,” said Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney.

“In British Columbia it is illegal to possess or sell cigarettes without a provincial government-issued excise stamp.”

The RCMP is recommending multiple charges against a West Kelowna man.