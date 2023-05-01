West Kelowna couple carjacked at gunpoint in Mexico

A West Kelowna couple's dream adventure in Mexico has turned into a nightmare after they were robbed of everything they own at gunpoint.

Braden Taylor and Lyndsay Fillier have been living the van life in Mexico over the past few winters. The couple has been spending their summers working at The Cove Resort in West Kelowna and their winters living in their van travelling across Mexico.

Last week, the adventure took a dark and serious turn when armed men in stolen vehicles, wearing body armour, surrounded the couple near Zacatecas and took everything that they owned.



"Our van, home and everything inside was stolen at gunpoint and an officer was killed," says Lyndsay Fillier on an Instagram post. "They drove off with literally everything we own in the whole world. We were left on the side of the road in shock with nothing but the clothes we were wearing," says Fillier.

The couple explained Mexican police stopped briefly to check on them after the robbery before continuing their pursuit of the thieves. They were given a ride to the nearest town.

"It's especially tough because as we were waiting in the town we discovered four of the police officers who were in pursuit of these people were injured and one was killed," said Fillier.

A local news story about the incident says at least two other vehicles were also hit by the armed robbers.

They are now making their way to Mexico City to try and replace their passports.

"For those of you that know us, the van was not just a vehicle, it was our home abroad and in Canada. In addition to the van we lost all of the photos of our incredible journeys, all of our clothing, shoes, computer, electronics, and every single item in our Etsy shop (which was our hope and plan for a future of financial independence). More than that, we feel like we lost a member of our family, the MVP of Lifeat90kph, our beautiful and beastly GMC Savana. Our hearts are broken, we feel lost, and we need help. It humbles us to reach out to you all in our hour or need."

The couple have started a fundraiser to try and recover the cost of replacing the their van and they have also started a fundraiser for the officer who lost his life during the attempted arrest.



"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for whatever donation you can afford to give to help us get back on our feet. We have also set up a crowdfunding campaign for a police officer who was involved in our incident and lost his life," Fillier said.