Wildfire seen above Lake Okanagan Resort caused by abandoned campfire

UPDATE: 6:46 p.m.

A less than one-hectare wildfire is now classified as being held by BC Wildfire Service.

The Reid Creek wildfire was tackled quickly by BCWS crews and the Wilson's Landing Fire Department after smoke was seen above Westside Road, north of West Kelowna early Friday evening.

BC Wildfire information officer Nicole Bonnet says it was an "abandoned campfire that escaped."

Crews are currently on scene with two BCWS officers.

Bonnet says the human-caused fire is a reminder for people out this weekend to be careful with their outdoor camping activities and make sure they've got adequate water on site, and that the fire is cool to the touch before walking away from it.

"Never leave your fire unattended," she added. "We know it's going to be warmer this weekend and it's likely that people are going to be outside enjoying that."

"So if any of your outdoor activities involve fire use, we're just asking everybody to be mindful that they're taking all of the necessary precautions while they're enjoying their time outside."

ORIGINAL: 5:15 p.m.

BC Wildfire crews are checking on multiple reports of smoke above Westside Road, north of West Kelowna early Friday evening.

A small trail of smoke was spotted in the forest above Lake Okanagan Resort around 4 p.m.

BC Wildfire information officer Nicole Bonnet says they do believe a fire has started in the area and crews haven't found access into the area yet.

Two officers are currently out near the location working on getting access for the crew, and a full crew is headed over.

Crews will be investigating to determine whether this is a wildfire or an open burn, but confirmed they do not have a prescribed burn going on in the area at this time.