Wildfire crews investigating smoke seen above Lake Okanagan Resort

Photo: Contributed

BC Wildfire crews are checking on multiple reports of smoke above Westside Road, north of West Kelowna early Friday evening.

A small trail of smoke was spotted in the forest above Lake Okanagan Resort around 4 p.m.

BC Wildfire information officer Nicole Bonnet says they do believe a fire has started in the area and crews haven't found access into the area yet.

Two officers are currently out near the location working on getting access for the crew, and a full crew is headed over.

Crews will be investigating to determine whether this is a wildfire or an open burn, but confirmed they do not have a prescribed burn going on in the area at this time.