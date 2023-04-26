210833
West Kelowna  

FortisBC work to slow Butt Road/Old Okanagan Hwy intersection

Slow go on Butt Road

The City of West Kelowna is giving drivers a heads-up about expected delays at a major intersection.

In a social media post, the city says that FortisBC will be performing utility work affecting the Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway intersection all day Thursday.

One lane will be closed on the east side of Old Okanagan Highway north of Butt Road. The lights will be in flash mode and that’s expected to cause traffic delays in all directions.

Motorists are asked to use caution while FortisBC crews are working.

