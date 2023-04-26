FortisBC work to slow Butt Road/Old Okanagan Hwy intersection

Photo: Google Maps The intersection of Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway will be affected by FortisBC work on Thursday, April 27.

The City of West Kelowna is giving drivers a heads-up about expected delays at a major intersection.

In a social media post, the city says that FortisBC will be performing utility work affecting the Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway intersection all day Thursday.

One lane will be closed on the east side of Old Okanagan Highway north of Butt Road. The lights will be in flash mode and that’s expected to cause traffic delays in all directions.

Motorists are asked to use caution while FortisBC crews are working.