Second phase of Boucherie Road pathway begins soon

Cindy White

The City of West Kelowna is getting ready to start the second phase of its Boucherie Road pathway project.

Pedestrians and cyclists are now using the recently constructed stretch of pathway that goes from Quails’ Gate to The Hatch wineries. Heavy equipment has moved over to the slope down from Quails’ Gate to Green Bay.

Phase 2 construction will be happening directly adjacent to Boucherie Road and will involve sidewalks, curbs, gutters and street lighting. That work will be taking place from Ogden Road to the Montigny Road corner and then to Gregory Road.

“The Montigny corner has been notorious for several accidents and the city is very concerned with that,” says project manager Stacey Harding. “This project will involve straightening out or easing the degree of turn on that corner.”

He points out that there will be a detour in place along Thacker Road during some of the work between Ogden Rd. and Montigny Rd. Drivers can also expect one-way alternating traffic along other sections of Boucherie while the work is underway.

Harding points out that an expert has been consulted for the pathway section that drops down from Quails’ Gate to Green Bay Road.

“There is a fairly steep escarpment we have to go down, but we’re working closely with a geotechnical engineer. He’s on site making sure that it’s going to be a very safe route,” he adds.

"Once built, the Boucherie multi-use pathway will provide safer and enjoyable travel for those who walk, stroll and roll on Boucherie Road from Ogden to Green Bay Roads, but the public must know how important it will be to slow down and expect travel delays during construction,” says Mayor Gord Milsom.

"That stretch of Boucherie Road must be regarded as a destination for locals and visitors, and not a thoroughfare for commuters,” says Milsom.

Residents who want to learn more about the pathway can attend an open house on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Kelowna Yacht Club (4111 Gellatly Road). The public is also invited to ask questions and give feedback on city council’s draft strategic priorities and a proposed West Kelowna economic development corporation.

More info on the project is here.