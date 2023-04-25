Fire department responds after calls about smoke from burn piles in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is on the scene of some burn piles in West Kelowna after receiving a number of calls from the public about the smoke from the fires.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund says firefighters are extinguishing the three large burn piles in the vicinity of Brown Road.

Castanet received a couple of photos of the smoke and flames from concerned citizens.

Brolund says the fire department is sorting through whether the land owner had a burning permit and was complying with the permit.

Open burning season in the Central Okanagan wraps up this Sunday.

Eligible property owners, farmers, and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction are allowed to burn specific wood debris outdoors until the end of April as long as they follow the BC Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.