Serious traffic incident in front of West Kelowna Walmart

West Kelowna RCMP is currently on scene in the 2100 block of Louie Drive for a serious traffic incident.

A West Kelowna resident who lives near the Walmart on Louie Dr. tells Castanet there was a large police presence around the front entrance of the store just after 11 a.m. Monday.

"The RCMP is asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice as an investigation has begun," states a news release from RCMP.

Daryl Utigard, who lives nearby, says it appears someone was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot. Police, firefighters and paramedics are on the scene.

The Walmart is still open for business but Utigard says he saw one person being taken away in an ambulance with its lights flashing and yellow police tape was placed around an area in front of the store.

"They've got yellow police tape and there's a grey Toyota pickup truck. Police appear to be talking to a couple of elderly people," Uitgard said.

"There is no concern for public safety and an update will be provided at a later time," said a police statement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. A Castanet reporter is en route.